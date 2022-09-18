SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! It’s a clear start to Sunday with a mild southerly flow in place.

This will warm our temperatures this afternoon to above normal ranges for northern Utah and generate blustery winds. Daytime highs will reach the mid 80’s along the Wasatch Front with low 90’s in St. George. Winds will remain throughout the day statewide and range from 10-25 mph. The increase in southerly flow is thanks to a trough of low pressure sliding down the West Coast. A similar pattern is expected on Monday as well.

As we get closer to midweek, the trough along the West Coast will begin to slide northeast. As it moves through the western states, moisture will increase in eastern Utah on Tuesday with increased chances on Wednesday for showers and storms statewide. Temperatures will remain very warm for all areas through Tuesday ahead of showers Wednesday. Daytime highs will be roughly 10 degrees above normal for northern Utah with highs near 90 degrees, mid 90’s for St. George. A chance of thundershowers will remain for all areas through Thursday before clearing out.

We’ll end the week cooler than normal Friday into Saturday; temperatures will be trending 5 degrees below normal. High pressure will return to the region over the weekend and begin to warm temperatures back up. Seasonal temperatures and sunny skies are expected into the next week. Stay tuned.

Bottom Line?! Temperatures are warming up and winds are increasing on Sunday under strong southerly flow.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!