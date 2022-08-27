SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Saturday and happy weekend Utah! We’ve got some changes in store as we go through the weekend as a system moves in from the northwest. Ahead of the system moving in, winds will accelerate out of the southwest which will keep temperatures above average, with most seeing highs like what we had on Friday. With the increasing winds, we could see an increased fire risk, especially in the northwestern half of our area. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected along the Wasatch Front with isolated storms possible across the state, but storms will generally favor the higher terrain. Keep in mind, while the risk of flash flooding at our National Parks is a little lower today, it’s still a possibility so remain weather-aware.

On Sunday, temperatures will cool slightly thanks to a weak cool front in northern Utah, by about 5 degrees compared to Saturday. In southern Utah, daytime highs will be near or about 1-3 degrees below Saturday. Moisture will move east throughout the first half of Sunday and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected statewide. Winds remain breezy for most areas.

Next week, high pressure will return to the western states and temperatures will start to climb. Daytime highs are expected to range 5-10 degrees above normal by midweek, flirting with record highs in some areas. There will also be potential to add to our triple digit record in Salt Lake City by mid to late week. The long-range forecast shows little change in the weather pattern through next weekend.

Bottom Line? A hot and breezy Saturday with a sliver of relief Sunday before another warm-up begins next week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!