UPDATE: Salt Lake Police pull back leaving area safely

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is leaving the area near the airport for the safety of all.

Police say there were no reported injuries or contact with the person wanted for felony charges.

Authorities say the suspect was believed to be inside an RV and in consultation with the SWAT team, crisis negotiators and social workers they are leaving the area.

In consultation w/ our SWAT team, crisis negotiators & social workers, we are leaving the area for the safety of all. Officers attempted to contact the suspect, believed to be inside an RV, but there was no response. There is no danger to our community. #SLC #saltlakecity #SLCPD pic.twitter.com/kxFP9HtaKN — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) January 4, 2022

TUESDAY: 1/4/22 11:47 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is surrounding a wanted person for felony-related charges near 4600 W 150 S.

Authorities are asking community members to avoid the area near the airport.

We are attempting to contact a wanted person for felony-related charges near 4600 West 150 South. There have been no reported injuries, and officers have secured the scene. Community members should avoid the area. Media staging is at 5100 West 150 South. #slc #ut #slcpd pic.twitter.com/JpC9847FEX — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) January 4, 2022

ABC4 has a crew en route and will have an update at midday.