UPDATE: Salt Lake Police pull back leaving area safely

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is leaving the area near the airport for the safety of all.
Police say there were no reported injuries or contact with the person wanted for felony charges.
Authorities say the suspect was believed to be inside an RV and in consultation with the SWAT team, crisis negotiators and social workers they are leaving the area.
ORIGINAL STORY: ‘Wanted suspect’ surrounded by police near Salt Lake City airport
TUESDAY: 1/4/22 11:47 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is surrounding a wanted person for felony-related charges near 4600 W 150 S.
Authorities are asking community members to avoid the area near the airport.
ABC4 has a crew en route and will have an update at midday.