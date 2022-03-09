IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah wildlife officers are searching for those responsible for killing and leaving a buck deer to waste. Rewards are being offered.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says the deer was discovered on Feb. 20 between New Castle and Enterprise near Bench Road.

The buck deer’s body was found with the head decapitated, with attempts to remove the meat, officials say.

After investigating, authorities believe the deer was shot and killed sometime between Feb. 17-18.

“Waste of wildlife is a serious crime,” says DWR Conservation Officer Josh Carver. “Many people hunt specifically to use the meat to feed their family, so when one person completely wastes the meat like this, it is a huge loss to all hunters and wildlife enthusiasts.”

Every year, DWR says conservation officers conduct investigations into illegal wildlife killings. In 2021 alone, officers say 1,153 animals were illegally killed, with a value of over $610,000.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other wildlife-related crimes should report it to DWR conservation officers by:

Calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

Texting 847411

Online through DWR’s website; however, contact with an officer may be limited with this option

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Conservation Officer Josh Carver at (435) 691-4167.

Rewards are available and requests for confidentiality are respected.