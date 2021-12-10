Wanted: SLC shooting leaves one dead, suspect at large

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one dead early Friday morning.

Salt Lake City Police say the shooting happened around 1:02 a.m. near the area of 310 South 900 East.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim, an adult male, in critical condition. CPR and life-saving efforts were administered, but the victim eventually died due to his injuries.

Police say the victim died due to at least one gunshot wound which detectives believe resulted from an altercation between the suspect and the victim. Witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene of the crime and is currently still at large.

SLCPD homicide detectives and crime lab technicians are currently investigating the incident. The victim’s family has been notified at this time and a medical examiner is working to confirm the cause of death.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the suspect or has information about the shooting to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-226389.