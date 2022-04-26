WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these men?

West Valley City Police are searching for two suspects connected to a string of burglaries targeting a local business that was closed at the time.

Police say the men have allegedly stolen multiple items and have caused significant damage to the business and the property.

(Courtesy of West Valley City Police)

(Courtesy of West Valley City Police)

(Courtesy of West Valley City Police)



The two suspects were caught on surveillance camera footage. One man appears to be bald and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a bright blue t-shirt, white sneakers and dark-colored pants. The other suspect was last seen wearing a bright orange t-shirt with a dark-colored cap, dark pants and brown boots.

Police are asking for the public’s help. If you have seen these men or have details on their whereabouts, please contact authorities at (801) 840-4000 and reference case WV22-33257.

Police are also asking citizens to retweet and share their Twitter post on the suspects if possible.