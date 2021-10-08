Wanted: Police offer up to $2,000 for suspect in West Valley shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man involved in a fatal shooting on Monday.

West Valley Police have identified the wanted suspect as 34-year-old Noel Munoz Lopez from Kearns. Lopez is described as 5’9” tall, 210 pounds, bald with a black beard and mustache. The suspect is also wanted for violating his parole.

Police say the victim of the shooting is 82-year-old Farrell Bartschi. Authorities first received reports of gunshots being fired around 7 a.m. Monday morning near the area of 3800 South 4200 West.

When police arrived, they found Bartschi lying on the ground unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities don’t believe the victim had any known association with the suspect, but believed he lived in a nearby neighborhood.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact West Valley Police at (801) 965-5200.

