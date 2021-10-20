Wanted Oregon man arrested in Utah following multi-agency response

FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4) – Two people, including a man with a nationwide warrant for his arrest out of Oregon, have been taken into custody in central Utah. Numerous grams of narcotics were also found in their vehicle.

Sunday night, detectives spotted a vehicle matching the description of one believed to be driven by 43-year-old James Crabtree. According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, Crabtree has an outstanding warrant out of Oregon for failure to appear for firearms offenses and narcotics distribution offenses. The warrant warns law enforcement to use caution because Crabtree was known to carry hundreds of ammunition rounds, including explosive rounds. Crabtree is also known to flee from officers and is suspected of narcotic distribution and transportation activities in Utah and throughout western states.

Detectives with the West Central Strike Force and the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force staged north of Fillmore, located 145 miles south of Salt Lake City, to attempt a felony stop of the vehicle away from Millard County communities. Deputies from the Millard County and Juab County sheriff’s offices, as well as troopers with Utah Highway Patrol, were set up around the Millard and Juab county line on I-15.

When units attempted a stop of the vehicle on northbound I-15, they say the vehicle initially pulled off to the side of the road behind a commercial vehicle and came to a stop. The vehicle then pulled out and traveled about 200 yards before coming to a stop. The driver, 34-year-old Jessica Wade, and passenger, Crabtree, then got out of the vehicle. Authorities were able to take both into custody without incident.

A K-9 unit detected the presence of the odor of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle. Authorities say they found several grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, several grams of suspected heroin, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and over five pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Both Wade and Crabtree were taken to the Juab County Jail on numerous felony drug charges.

Crabtree will later be extradited to Oregon for his warrant.