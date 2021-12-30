WANTED: Murray police searching for man in burglary caught on video

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray police detectives are searching for man involved in a business burglary investigation. They are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The man is suspected of stealing a side-by-side utility vehicle and other property belonging to the business. Police say he returned several days later and stole two dirt bikes. The dirt bikes can be seen in the video.

Police ask that anybody with information on the whereabouts of the man or these burglaries, call the police at (801)-264-2673.