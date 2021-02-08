Wanted fugitive now in custody in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man authorities had been searching for since January has been taken into custody.

According to officials, 35-year-old Dustin Andrus was arrested by U.S. Marshalls. He is now being held without bail in the Davis County Jail on charges of aggravated sexual extorition of child/threats, two counts of possessing/using a controlled substance, enticing/solicit/seduce/lure a minor by internet, rape, human trafficking, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor aged 16 or 17, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

In late January, Utah authorities called on the public to help them locating Andrus, who had been charged with multiple felonies relating to rape, sexual assault, and exploitation of victims, including minors in 2019 and 2020.

Clearfield Police detectives attempted to arrest Andrus in January, but he fled and lead officers on a high-speed chase.

Officers ultimately disengaged in the pursuit due to public safety and Andrus remained on the loose for days.

No other details are available at this time.