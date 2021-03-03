Wanted fugitive arrested after pursuit in Helper City

HELPER, Utah (ABC4) – A 50-year-old man found to be a wanted fugitive is in custody after a pursuit in Helper City during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Helper City Police say two officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle seen driving erratically and performing multiple traffic violations in the Helper City area.

The vehicle failed to comply when officers requested it to stop, which led to a pursuit.

According to Helper City Police, the pursuit went westbound onto SR 6 and traveled up SR 191 toward Indian Canyon. That is where police say the vehicle pulled to the roadside and stopped.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 50-year-old Edward Wilcox, fled from the vehicle on foot into nearby wilderness.

Helper Police say Carbon County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene to assist and containment of the area was set up.

The Utah Highway Patrol helicopter was dispatched to the area to assist with the search from the air.

According to police, Wilcox was later located by officers and safely taken into custody without incident. Before being booked into the Carbon County Jail, authorities transported Wilcox to an area hospital due to his exposure to the elements.

Helper City Police say Wilcox was booked on charges of failure to stop at the command of police, reckless driving, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple traffic violations. Authorities say Wilcox was found to be a wanted fugitive from Utah Adult Parole and Probation.

Wilcox is innocent until proven guilty.