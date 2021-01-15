‘Wanted for Treason’: Rep. Curtis receives perceived death threat, Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – United States Congressman John Curtis (R-Utah) is reacting to a ‘wanted’ poster left on his door on Thursday.

On January 14, Rep. Curtis says he came across an alarming ‘wanted’ poster, making him and his colleagues really concerned.

“This was taped to my office door a few minutes ago,” Curtis shares with MSNBC reporter Katy Tur in a Zoom interview.

The image depicts the congressman with skulls and crossbows over his eyes. “It’s in reference to me not supporting the objection to the articles of impeachment…I know my colleagues are very, very concerned.”

The ‘wanted’ poster goes on to say the following:

“For resisting the true electoral victor Trump & willful failure to stand to object to the corrupt & vitiated states!“

The quote then is accompanied by Alexander Hamilton’s 28th essay from The Federalist;

“If the representatives of the people betray their constituents, there is then no resource left but in the exertion of that original right of self-defense which is paramount to all positive forms of government, and which against the usurpations of the national rulers, may be exerted with infinitely better prospect of success than against those of the rulers of an individual state.”

The Federalist is a series of 85 essays written by Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and James Madison between October 1787 and May 1788.

The papers were written and published to urge New Yorkers to ratify the proposed United States Constitution.

“This doesn’t make me fearful or angry, it makes me sad for the divisiveness in our country. I invite my colleagues and constituents alike to show civility and respect — especially when disagreeing. That is the only way we can heal as a nation,” Congressman John Curtis shares in a tweet. “It’s just a very troubling time for all of us.”

This doesn’t make me fearful or angry, it makes me sad for the divisiveness in our country. I invite my colleagues and constituents alike to show civility and respect—especially when disagreeing. That is the only way we can heal as a nation. https://t.co/lS0NOLaEeY — Rep. John Curtis (@RepJohnCurtis) January 14, 2021

The nation has erupted in tension following the riots take took the Capitol by storm, January 6.

During the riot, protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

President Donald Trump called on supporters that had overtaken the nation’s capitol to “go home” in a video posted to Twitter.

The event then took the lives of four supporters and two U.S Capitol Police Officers.

“I know your pain, I know your hurt,” he begins. “We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester is seen inside the US Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building during demonstrations in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A pro-Trump mob confronts U.S. Capitol police outside the Senate chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

In this image made from video and provided by HuffPost, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman calls for backup as the first person in an angry mob approaches him inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. One bright spot in all the chaos and anger from the mob siege at the U.S. Capitol was Goodman confronting a mob and retreating, risking his life to perhaps save the U.S. Senate. (Igor Bobic/HuffPost via AP)

In this image made from video and provided by HuffPost, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman calls for backup as an angry mob gives chase inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. One bright spot in all the chaos and anger from the mob siege at the U.S. Capitol was Goodman confronting a mob and retreating, risking his life to perhaps save the U.S. Senate. (Igor Bobic/HuffPost via AP)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. Online supporters of Trump are scattering to smaller social media platforms, fleeing what they say is unfair treatment by Facebook, Twitter and other big tech firms looking to squelch misinformation and threats of violence. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

“We will never give up, we will never concede,” Trump concluded in his hour-long remarks.