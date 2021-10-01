Wanted couple found with drugs, firearms after pursuit in Uintah County

JENSEN, Utah (ABC4) – After a pursuit in Uintah county Thursday night, two wanted subjects were taken into custody.

On Thursday, an off-duty Uintah County Sheriff’s deputy spotted two wanted people – 25-year-old Tyson Brown and 29-year-old Rachelle Murray – at a home in Jensen, about 180 miles east of Salt Lake City near the Colorado border.

After notifying a deputy that was on duty, Brown, Murray, and a third individual left the home in an SUV pulling a flatbed trailer. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the SUV at 3700 East Highway 40. The driver, Brown, failed to stop, according to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office.

As the SUV fled, the third person jumped out of the vehicle. Despite being briefly detained, the man was released after questioning. The SUV continued to flee from deputies at high speeds, ranging from 60-80 mph on roads in the Davis area.

The pursuit was ended after Brown went through a construction zone and nearly hit a construction worker. A few minutes later, a Naples Police officer found the flatbed trailer abandoned on a dirt road about three miles from where the pursuit was called off.

As law enforcement responded to the area, the SUV was also found abandoned. Brown and Murray were later found in a field near 400 East, south of Highway 40. They were both arrested without further incident.

At the time of their arrest, Uintah County Sheriff’s deputies say Brown and Murray were found to have illegal narcotics in their possession. Investigators later found additional drugs and firearms at a home in Uintah County. Those items were tied to Brown and Murray.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brown was booked into the Uintah County Jail on suspicion of evading, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and other misdemeanor charges and warrants out of Utah and Wyoming. Murray was booked for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, other misdemeanors, and multiple warrants out of Utah.