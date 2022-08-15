WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages.
The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m.
Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth of damage during the break-in.
The burglary was captured on security camera while walking around an office area.
Officials are asking Plain City residents to check their cameras from 3:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. on the evening and early morning hours of Aug. 8 to determine if any “suspicious activity” was been captured.
Anyone who recognizes this person or has additional information on the case is asked to contact Detective Smith at (801) 778-6631 and reference case number 22WC28650.