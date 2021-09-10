Want your own cabin in the woods? Check out this home for sale in Utah

KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Looking for your own, personal log cabin? Look no further than this log cabin in Utah.

Nestled in the Uinta Mountains on 23-acres, surrounded by trails, national forest land, and wilderness area, the luxury log cabin is unlike one you may build with the miniature logs you played with as a kid.

From the deck, you can enjoy some of the best outdoor views in Utah – mountain vistas, sunrises, sunsets, and the stars. While inside, you can explore the more than 6,200 square-foot home, which houses seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a gourmet kitchen. Here are some photos from inside the home:

The Luxury Log Cabin for sale near Kamas, Utah. (Justin Harding)

The Luxury Log Cabin for sale near Kamas, Utah. (Justin Harding)

The Luxury Log Cabin for sale near Kamas, Utah. (Justin Harding)

The Luxury Log Cabin for sale near Kamas, Utah. (Justin Harding)

The Luxury Log Cabin for sale near Kamas, Utah. (Justin Harding)

The Luxury Log Cabin for sale near Kamas, Utah. (Justin Harding)

The Luxury Log Cabin for sale near Kamas, Utah. (Justin Harding)

The Luxury Log Cabin for sale near Kamas, Utah. (Justin Harding)

The Luxury Log Cabin for sale near Kamas, Utah. (Justin Harding)

According to the listing by Justin Harding, there are also two ponds on the property, an outdoor firepit, stone fireplaces, and heating controlled via the Internet surrounded by handcrafted woodwork. Wooden furniture includes two sets of bunk beds, the kitchen bar stools, and benches surrounding the firepit outside.

The 14-inch logs and hickory floors make the home feel majestic. If the woodwork inside just isn’t enough for you, head outside where you are surrounded by the trees of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Here are some photos from outside the home:

The Luxury Log Cabin for sale near Kamas, Utah. (Justin Harding)

The Luxury Log Cabin for sale near Kamas, Utah. (Justin Harding)

The Luxury Log Cabin for sale near Kamas, Utah. (Justin Harding)

The Luxury Log Cabin for sale near Kamas, Utah. (Justin Harding)

The home is fully furnished and entirely turn-key, Harding says, adding side-by-sides and snowmobiles are included. For just $4.45 million, this log cabin located off SR-150 near the Stillwater Campground can be all yours. For more information, click here.

Trying to get off the grid? This yurt near Kamas may be just the place. If you are looking for something a little more royal, check out this modern-day castle for sale in St. George or, if it is something bigger you have in mind, see the “largest available listing” on Utah’s housing market.

This is not a sponsored post.