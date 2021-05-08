Want to ride along with Washington City PD?

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Local agencies are reminding residents of the Slow Down, Move Over Law Friday.

On May 15, the Washington City Police Department is hosting a special event in hopes to educate locals on the importance of driver’s safety.

According to officials, the event is aimed towards informing the public on how to take action when it comes to the Slow Down, Move Over Law.

What is the Slow Down, Move Over Law? Utah’s Move Over Law, contained in Utah Code 41-6a-904, states drivers approaching stationary emergency vehicles, highway maintenance vehicles, or towing vehicles displaying flashing red, red and white, red and blue, or amber lights need to slow down and provide as much space as practical. It also states for drives to move over a lane if it’s clear and safe to do so.

For residents wanting to tag along with Washington City Police Department to learn more, officials ask to meet the team at 2 p.m. on Enterprise Drive.

The ride-along will then conclude near 500 North in La Verkin or as far as Anderson Junction.

For more information on the event, click here.