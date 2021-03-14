Want to adopt a horse? Adoption clinic to pop up in Delta

DELTA, UTAH (ABC4) – The Delta Wild Horse and Burro Facility is hosting an adoption event for anyone wanting a horse.

If interested, the event will be held at 600 north and 400 west in Delta, Utah at 9:00 a.m.

“We’re offering approximately 80 beautiful horses from Utah’s very own Sulphur Herd Management Area, ranging from yearlings to 5-year-olds,” the facility adds.

According to officials, oral bidding will start at 10 a.m, ‘first come, first serve’ starts at 11 a.m., and horse loading by 1 p.m.

The Delta Wild Horse and Burro facility will be charging $25 for the adoption of untrained animals and a $125 minimum for those trained.

Officials are asking the public to follow CDC and social distancing guidelines when attending the event.

The event closes up shop around 3 p.m.

This event is scheduled for April 10.

For more information call 435-864-4068 or email ereid@blm.gov.