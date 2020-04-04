Walmart restricts number of shoppers in stores due to COVID-19 pandemic

Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 News) – Walmart is the latest commercial shopping giant to limit the number of customers in a store at once, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Walmart Executive Vice-President Dacona Smith.

“Starting today, Walmart will limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once to no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet of space. That is roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity, ” Smith said.

To manage this restriction, Walmart store associates will mark off a queue at the store entrance limiting the number in the stores. Once the store is at capacity, Smith says it will be a “one out, one in” situation, and shoppers will be reminded of social distancing as they shop.

Shoppers can expect to see similar spacing regulations to maintain social distancing at the check out lines. Once finished purchasing items, shoppers will be directed out a different door than which they entered.

Walmart isn’t the first to limit shoppers in a store at once. Costco instituted a rule to regulate number of shoppers in their stores earlier this week. Smith’s Food and Drug store offers an early admittance for seniors and customers that are high-risk to due to medical conditions to shop before the regular public has access.