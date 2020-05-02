Walmart responds after customer raises concern about employee wearing face mask with confederate flag

HARRISVILLE (ABC4 News) – Walmart’s corporate office is responding after a customer raised concerns about an employee wearing a face mask with the confederate flag while working at the Harrisville location.

The customer, who requested to remain anonymous, spoke exclusively to ABC4 News about her experience Wednesday evening.

“To me, it’s a symbol of hate. That flag makes me feel an emotional response. It puts you shock and it puts you in a place of a fear. All I was trying to do was bring it to the table. How was there all these people around him and no one said anything?” she said. “I know people have a right to wear whatever it is they want to wear. But Walmart has prided itself along the lines of being inclusive, diverse, and forward-thinking.”

She said she felt invalidated after multiple assistant managers brushed off her concerns, could not confirm their mask policy with her, and were unable to direct her to the store manager.

“It made me feel like…why should I even say anything? This is why people don’t say anything. The minute I, as a black woman, say something or raises my voice, then it’s ‘Oh. Here’s an angry black woman again. Oh, cry me a river. Racism was over how many years ago … you know, you get all that,” the customer said tearfully.

Back in 2015, Walmart announced it would halt the sales of all merchandise with imagery of the confederate flag to avoid offending any of its customers.

“The confederate flag is a potent symbol of bigotry, of white supremacy. It’s been adopted by a number of white supremacist and extremist groups,” said Seth Brysk, Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League. “The major issue that the confederacy was using to inspire their rebellion against the union was the issue of slavery. Let’s recall that slavery was an institution based on white supremacy.”

Brysk said some individuals who still see the confederate flag as a symbol of Southern heritage, pride, and history may not understand the offensive nature of its imagery.

“It’s important to recall that up until very recently, popular cultural icons such as the Dukes of Hazzard TV show invoked the imagery of the confederate flag as part of their cultural work and it was widely accepted without broad rejection,” he said.

Brysk believes incidents like this could be a great opportunity for constructive dialogue and awareness.

“We cannot assume what the intent is of the person who’s displaying the flag. But I think coming to that person with the acknowledgement of the range of meanings behind the flag and then explaining why it is offensive could be an effective teaching moment. Out of crisis comes many opportunities,” he said.

In a statement to ABC4 News, a spokesperson for Walmart said management had the employee remove his mask and wear a new one when this was brought to their attention, held meetings to ensure associates understand their mask policy, and were in the process of reaching out to the customer to apologize.

It was a response that the customer told ABC4 News made her feel hopeful.

“My hope is that people learn how certain symbols can impact others if a different background, a different race and gain an understanding of the reason why it affects them in such a hurtful way,” she said. “To anyone else that experiences something like this, your feelings matter. Speak up, say something.”

