LINDON, Utah (ABC4) — The national retail corporation Walmart has brought drone delivery to two cities in Utah — Herriman and Lindon.

The two stores are the Lindon supercenter at 585 N State St and the Herriman neighborhood market at 5056 W. 13400 S. Customers living within one mile of the two participating stores can have the option of getting their orders delivered by a drone. According to Walmart, the orders have to be among those 10,000 eligible items and within a limit of 10 pounds. The delivery fee is set at $3.99.

These new delivery options are part of the DroneUp delivery expansion announced last May. Walmart planned to its drone delivery network by the end of 2022 to 34 sites, which covers six states including Utah, Virginia, Texas, Arizona, and Arkansas.

The retail giant says its drone program is now operating 36 delivery hubs across seven states, and the hubs have completed more than 6,000 deliveries so far.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Participating stores will house a DroneUp delivery hub where a team of certified pilots will be managing the flight operations of the drones, making sure they are operating within the Federal Aviation Administration guidelines.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for creating the largest drone delivery footprint of any U.S. retailer and providing customers with an incredibly fast – and innovative – option for delivery,” said Vik Gopalakrishnan, Walmart’s vice president of innovation & automation. “We’re encouraged by the positive response from customers and look forward to making even more progress in 2023.”