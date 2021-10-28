Walmart looking to hire thousands throughout Utah, U.S. ahead of holidays

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – In need of a job? Walmart is looking for you.

The national retailer plans to hire thousands of supply chain associates throughout the U.S. – including Utah – during a two-day hiring event in early November. This is part of Walmart’s plans to hire 20,000 permanent Supply Chain Associates to support its growing supply chain network.

Nationwide, Walmart plans to hire new associates for its facilities in the supply chain network, including sites in Corrine, Grantsville, and Hurricane, Utah. Open positions include lift drivers, order-fillers, shipping loaders, power equipment operators, diesel technicians, and drivers.

On average, full-time hourly associates with Walmart make $20.37 an hour based on position, shift, and schedule. All positions are considered full-time qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision, and dental, and more. Additionally, Walmart has announced it will pay for 100% of college tuition and books for employees through its Live Better U education program.

For Utahns looking to apply, the hiring events will be held at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both November 3-4:

5400 W Highway 83 in Corinne

929 Highway 138 in Grantsville

152 N Highway 91 and 150 N Highway 91 in Hurricane

You can also text 240240 to apply by phone. You can also apply online by clicking here.

Walmart isn’t the only business hiring in Utah.

Carvana is looking to hire over 200 new employees in the Salt Lake City area. Amazon has over 1,000 openings in Salt Lake City as well.

Best Buy, Texas Roadhouse, and Cabela’s are also looking to fill dozens of positions.