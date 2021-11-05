Walmart looking to hire workers for $18/hr in SLC

Walmart is also offering its Walmart+ subscribers early access to this year’s deals, allowing members to begin their online shopping a whole four hours before everyone else. (Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Walmart is looking to hire up to 38 people for roles at their Ballpark District location in Salt Lake City where employees will earn a starting pay of $18/hr.

The retail company is looking to hire 38 Remodel Project Team Associates in which the Ballpark district location would serve as the “home store,” for associates, Walmart announced in a press release statement.

All positions will be considered full-time qualifying for benefits, including medical, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program, and access to a college degree.

The ideal candidate for this position is as follows:

18 years of age or older

Possess a High School Diploma or equivalent

Able to bend, move, and lift up to 50 pounds for the entirety of the shift

Able to work overnight shifts (typically between 8pm – 8am)

Possess a valid Driver’s License

Willing to travel up to 100 miles round-trip, based on project assignment

Have reliable transportation (public transportation will not be considered for this role)

People hired in this full-time role will be eligible to receive annual bonuses and mileage reimbursement.

“As the Walmart business continues to grow, the company is wanting to increase the number of associates who are able to help with in-store remodel efforts,” Walmart says.

Applicants are encouraged to register for the virtual live event that will be held on Nov. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The average Walmart salary ranges from $11-$13/hr in Utah, according to Glassdoor.

As retailers struggle to fill jobs, they’ve been resorting to raising minimum wages to compete with each other in the labor market.

This announcement comes just a week after Costco, Starbucks, and Raising Canes raised their minimum wage due to a labor shortage market.

Costco raised its minimum wage, for the second time this year, to $17 an hour. Both Starbucks and Raising Canes raised their minimum wage to $15 an hour.