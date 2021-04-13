Walmart employee gets tased after attempting to stop shoplifters

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A couple tased a Walmart employee who attempted to stop them from shoplifting at a store in Syracuse.

The incident happened on April 10 when both suspects went to the Syracuse Walmart.

Police say the woman suspect grabbed multiple items from the store, put them in bags, and then went through the garden area of the store passing all points of sale in an attempt to leave without paying.

A Walmart employee who saw what the woman was doing ordered her to stop and attempted to take the bagged items from her.

Arresting documents state that the other suspect came from the parking lot area to help the woman suspect. The man suspect reportedly told the Walmart employee to “back off,” pulled out a black taser device, and tased the Walmart employee in the back rib area.

After tasing the employee, the man helped the woman gather up as many of the stolen items as they could and fled from the store in an old white Ford Explorer, according to arresting documents.

Officers were able identify the suspects through surveillance video and confirmed their identities from one the suspects’ father.

One of the suspects has had run in’s with law enforcement and has a prior felony conviction for forgery as well as a prior conviction for aggravated assault.

According to a probable cause statement, officers have made numerous attempts to locate the suspects, but have not been successful.