Walk-in vaccine appointments available with Weber-Morgan Health Dept. on Tuesday

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment? The Weber-Morgan Health Department is welcoming walk-ins Tuesday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, you can get a vaccine at Dee Events Center without an appointment.

If you’d rather get the date and time you prefer, you can still schedule an appointment at vaccine.utah.gov.

If you need a ride to your vaccine, the State of Utah has partnered with the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and Lyft to help get you to your appointment.

Lyft is offering free rides to scheduled vaccine appointments in nine Utah counties, which you can see here.

Since March, UTA has been offering Utahns free rides to vaccine appointments. To arrange a ride, call 211 or visit 211utah.org. This offer is available through June 30, 2021.

Lyft and UTA will take you to and from your appointment.

What else should I know about the vaccine?

There have been a lot of questions about the vaccine and what you can do before or after getting your shot. Here are a few frequently-asked-questions, answered:

How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?

Experts don’t know yet because they’re still studying vaccinated people to see when protection might wear off. Pfizer’s ongoing trial indicates the two-dose vaccine remains highly effective for at least six months, and likely longer. People who got Moderna’s vaccine still had notable levels of virus-fighting antibodies six months after the second required shot. The latest can be found here.

Can I travel again after getting the vaccine?

If you have been fully vaccinated, the CDC says you can resume travel at “low risk” of getting or spreading COVID-19. Because of this, those who are fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine can travel safely within the U.S. without getting tested before or after travel – unless their destination requires it – and they do not need to self-quarantine.

Can I take medication before getting the vaccine?

The CDC recommends that people avoid pain medicine like Tylenol or Ibuprofen prior to getting the vaccine. The chance that over-the-counter medications will affect your immune response is unlikely, the Utah Department of Health says, but it is still not known for sure if they can impact the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Can I drink alcohol after receiving the vaccine?

While there is no firm answer, most health officials advise against drinking alcohol because of the symptoms that may occur after you get your dose.

Ultimately, while having a drink after getting either of your doses won’t make your recovery any harder, health officials agree that, instead of having alcohol, you should focus on staying hydrated and taking care of yourself in case of symptoms of the vaccine.

Why does the second COVID-19 vaccine dose have more side effects than the first?

It’s widely known that the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines tend to come with more side effects than the first, including tiredness, headaches, chills, fever, nausea and muscle pain. With the first dose, your body begins building its initial immune response, including producing antibodies.

But with the second shot — a.k.a. the second exposure to the virus — “the big guns” of your immune system react.

How long should I wait to get the vaccine after having the virus?

According to Jenny Johnson, Public Information Officer with the Utah Department of Health, people who have had COVID-19 can safely be vaccinated.

The only “rule” about being vaccinated after being infected with the virus, she says, is that people must have completed the quarantine period and be symptom-free.

“There is no reason why someone should not get the vaccine after being infected,” Johnson says.

Can I donate blood after receiving the vaccine?

You can, but the American Red Cross says it is important to note which type of vaccine you got.

What should and shouldn’t I do after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

Do you continue to social distance and wear a mask? And when does immunity set in?

The Utah Department of Health provided ABC4 some guidelines.

I missed my second COVID-19 shot – now what?

The appointment is scheduled, and you missed getting it! What do you do now? Will you have to take two more shots? Probably not. Here’s what the Utah Department of Health says:

“You should get your second shot as close to the recommended 3-week or 1-month interval as possible. However, there is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine. You should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended interval.”