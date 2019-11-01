Walk in. Get a job. UPS hiring seasonal employees Friday

(ABC4News) – You’ve heard of Black Friday also known as one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Well now there’s ” UPS Brown Friday”. That’s what the United Postal Service is calling its massive hiring event.

It’s happening Friday, November 1st, 2019. The company will hold job fairs all across the nation, including one here in Salt Lake City.

UPS plans to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers in the hiring blitz, where many people will be hired right on the spot.

All you have to do is walk into the Salt Lake Regional Hub located at 380 South 6400 West in Salt Lake City.

The delivery company hopes to hire at least 50,000 employees in one day.

These full and part-time seasonal positions are primarily for package handlers, drivers, and driver helpers.

