Walk a Mile in Her Shoes benefits domestic violence victims and survivors

It’s a fun, quirky march to create awareness for domestic violence and Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is just days away.

Casey Baird from KBER 101, whose daughter was killed in a domestic violence situation, and Leisa Mukai from Peace House joined ABC4 News at 4 p.m. to talk about why this event is important in our communities.

This light-hearted but serious event gives the community an opportunity to learn about the impact of violence– that it isn’t just a women’s issue, it affects everyone. It is also an opportunity to acquaint communities with resources, gives men the opportunity to be courageous partners with women in making the world a safer place.

Men march with signs and their favorite quips, while women march as “blister sisters.” Teams and fun costumes are encouraged. Peer to Peer fundraising is available to all registrants.

The walk is Sunday, August 25, 2019, at City Park Pavillion in Park City.

For more information, visit http://peacehouse.org/event/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes-2019/.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: