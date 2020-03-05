Voted early and your candidate dropped out? Did your vote count?

SALT LAKE City, Utah (ABC4 News) – What if you voted for one of the Democratic candidates who dropped out of the Presidential Primary Election? Did your early vote count or was it a wasted vote ahead of Super Tuesday?

According to Justin Lee, the State Director of Elections, the early vote was still counted, even if your candidate dropped out of the race.

“I don’t think anyone’s vote was wasted. Every vote was still counted, then the parties will do their delegate allocation,” Lee explained.

“Just because a candidate suspends their campaign, doesn’t mean they’ve withdrawn from the race. We need an official withdraw from the candidates and many candidates have told us, ‘Although I’m suspending the campaign, I’m not actually withdrawing, I want to see what that vote total is.’ “

This still has some early voters upset.

“Do you feel that your vote was wasted?” ABC4’s Brittany Johnson asked one Salt Lake City voter.

“I really do. I wish I would have waited until the day of to actually do the vote,” replied Marcus Atwood-Mendez. “I voted for Mayor Pete Buttigieg just two days before, he dropped out. I’m so disappointed. I thought he’d wait until Super Tuesday at least.”

“Do you feel like your vote was wasted?” Johnson asked another Salt Lake City early voter.

“No I don’t. I don’t think it was wasted. I’m a little disappointed the state went with Senator Bernie Sanders,” Donald Lowry replied.

Conversations about rank choice voting have resurfaced since Super Tuesday. This method of voting would allow voters to rank the candidates they like rather than choosing only one.

“What we still have in this situation is people that didn’t really withdraw from the race, even though they publicly announced they were done. So they still would have had their votes counted the same way. But I think rank choice will certainly be a part of the conversation again looking forward to 2024,” Lee said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: