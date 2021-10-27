Vote looms for Dixie State name change

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The next step of the Dixie State University renaming process is set to take place Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the Dixie State University Board of Trustees has voted to recommend Utah Tech University as the new name for the school. The Dixie State University Name Recommendation Committee had voted in favor of renaming the school ‘Utah Polytechnic State University,’ which would have been informally known as Utah Tech.

The name Utah Polytechnic State University received backlash after the name recommendation was announced in mid-June. Days after the announcement, one Dixie State University student started a petition, calling for an alternate name. As of Tuesday afternoon, that petition has nearly 18,000 signatures.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously for Utah Tech University, saying the name not only emphasizes the school’s mission and significance but allows it to compete nationally and receive recognition. Now, the next step in the process is set to begin.

The Utah Board of Higher Education will meet virtually Wednesday morning to discuss and take action on the proposed Dixie State name change. After the Board makes a motion whether to recommend the name change, it is then sent for consideration to the Legislature.

The Board is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m.