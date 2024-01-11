SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah officials are asking for volunteers across the state to help in counting and interviewing every person who is experiencing homelessness.

The count, known as the ‘Point-in-Time (PIT)’ Count, is an annual effort to gauge how many people are experiencing homelessness throughout Utah, according to a press release. The information will be used by policymakers in developing programs and services to meet the needs of those who are currently unhoused.

On Jan. 25-27, volunteers will work within a geographic area to not only count but meet every person experiencing homelessness, asking them where they slept on the night of Jan. 24.

In order to make the process as smooth as possible, volunteers will attend training sessions to prepare them for the PIT count. These sessions include training on approach and interview best practices, racial equity and a trauma-informed approach to PIT, according to the release.

“Our goal is to get the most accurate count possible, and we rely heavily on the support of our volunteers across the state,” State Homeless Coordinator Wayne Niederhauser said. “Through the dedication of volunteers, we can effectively assess the extent of homelessness among Utahns statewide.”

For the count to be successful, Utah officials say they need volunteers in every part of the state. Volunteers are ‘strongly encouraged’ to sign up for all three days but are welcome to choose just one day to participate.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer in your area visit the End Utah Homelessness site here.