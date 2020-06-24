Volunteers needed for blood donation efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The American Red Cross continues to gather blood even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
In order to make it happen safely, the group is in need of more volunteers.
Rich Woodruff from the Utah Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the volunteer work and how to get involved.
To learn more visit the Red Cross website.
