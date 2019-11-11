Volunteers transform empty shoeboxes into gifts for 1,000 children in need

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Volunteers across various community groups met Saturday to transform 1,000 empty shoeboxes into “gifts of hope” for children in need around the world.

Calvary Chapel hosted the packing party to fill the boxes with toys, hygiene items, school supplies donated by local individuals and businesses.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of the International Christian Relief Organization Samaritan’s Purse, will deliver the shoeboxes to children living in poverty overseas.

“Each shoebox gift sends a message to a child that they are loved and not forgotten, and it is an honor for Calvary Chapel Salt Lake to play a part in that,” said Judy Harris, Operation Christmas Child volunteer.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:





