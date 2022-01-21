Vivint Arena updates COVID-19 protocols

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you plan on coming to a Jazz game or a concert at Vivint Arena you can leave your face mask at home.

Face coverings are no longer required for indoor events at Vivint Arena as of Friday. This decision is effective immediately following the resolution approved by the Utah Legislature to overturn the mask mandate in Salt Lake and Summit counties.

The use of masks still remain a strongly recommended practice as an effective health and safety protocol for guests attending Jazz games, concerts and shows at Vivint Arena, a press release states.

NBA health and safety protocols still do require masks to be worn for those who are sitting curtsied or within a 15-foot radius surrounding the basketball court.

All guests attending any event at Vivint Arena must present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (taken within 72 hours of the event time) to gain access to the arena.