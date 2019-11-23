Vivint Arena evacuated after suspicious package found

People leave Vivint Smart Home Arena after the Utah Jazz’s home arena was evacuated because of a suspicious package following the team’s NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Most fans had already left the building when players, coaches and reporters were instructed to leave the arena following Utah’s 113-109 victory. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC News) – Minutes after the end of an the Utah Jazz victory over Golden State, Vivint Smart Home Arena was been evacuated because of a suspicious package.

Most fans had already left the building Friday night when players, coaches and reporters were instructed to leave Vivint Smart Home Arena following Utah’s 113-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Not long after both coaches finished answering postgame questions from the media, a spokesman for the Jazz told reporters to head outside because of a suspicious package. Outside the arena, reporters were instructed by security to leave the premises.

Players immediately headed for the exits to get in their cars, or the Warriors’ team bus. Jazz center Rudy Gobert was still in his uniform as he left.

Salt Lake City police said an officer working the game found a shoebox under a table at the El Chubasco restaurant inside the arena. The bomb squad was called to render the device safe.

The arena and surrounding areas were cordoned off, but police expect to have the area clear by midnight.

Larry H Miller Sports and Entertainment later released a statement:

Guest safety is the top priority at Vivint Smart Home Arena. At the conclusion of the Utah Jazz-Golden State game, an employee noticed an unattended package on the main concourse. Upon further examination, it was concluded that we would enact our emergency action plan. Security was promptly alerted and guests were diverted away from the area and cleared from the arena. Salt Lake City Police Department assumed control of the situation, executing its suspicious package protocol. At 11:32 p.m., Salt Lake City Police Department issued an all-clear and employees were allowed to reenter the building to prepare for Saturday evening’s home Jazz game. We would like to thank fans for their attention and cooperation, as well as the Salt Lake City Police Department for their responsiveness and partnership.

