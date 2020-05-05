Visit Salt Lake launches gift card marketplace

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In an effort to support businesses throughout Salt Lake County, Visit Salt Lake (VSL) has launched its Gift Card Marketplace. The new initiative is a commerce page that sells electronic gift certificates in increments of $10 and $25 to participating Salt Lake businesses.

100 percent of all revenue generated from the e-gift cards will go directly to the participating small businesses whose gift cards are purchased.

To further support its members and local businesses, VSL has introduced a #SaltLakeStrongChallenge on their Facebook page. The challenge encourages people to ‘pay it forward’ and encourages people to purchase gift cards for others in their lives.

For more information, visit www.VisitSaltLake.com.

What others are clicking on: