Virtual driver’s license? Pilot program to start in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Your driver’s license may soon move from your wallet to your smartphone as a pilot project begins in Utah.

The Utah Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division (DLD) says it is taking the first steps, initiating a mobile driver’s license (mDL) and identification card pilot program.

In addition to the convenience aspect of adding the primary form of identification to your mobile phones, DLD says the primary benefit of the mDL “is enhanced privacy by minimizing the amount of personal data they share, in contrast to what they now share when handing over a physical card.”

According to DLD, Utah’s mDL will be the first in the nation and “will incorporate the industry standards established for privacy, security, interoperability, and authenticity.”

The pilot program is ready to begin with about 100 select participants. Officials say it will expand to 1,000 participants including the broader public later this year.

But what is mDL?

DLD says mDLs are “a secure, contactless digital form of ID that give citizens control of the personal information they share with businesses.”

The pilot project hopes to “establish acceptance” of the mDLs with Utahns using them in real-world scenarios, like banking, travel, traffic stops, and restaurant and liquor store transactions that require age verification.

Officials say the mDL is accessed through an app users download to their mobile device. Entities like banks and grocery stores will use a reader to request, receive, and verify the integrity and authenticity of the mDL by accessing the DLD’s information infrastructure.

“What makes Utah’s mDL unique and pioneering is what it’s not: it’s not just a photo or digital representation of your driver license,” DLD says in a release. They continue, saying, “Utah’s mDL uses standards outlined by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators in their mDL Implementation Guidelines and established by the International Organization for Standards (ISO).”

Officials say these standards provide the benefit of cryptographic proof of identity that needs more than simply showing your phone screen to a clerk. Only the mDL and the mDL reader will access DLD’s infrastructure to verify information in the mDL.

DLD says Utah’s mDL will allow users to have control over data minimization, which is a primary component of privacy.

“Data minimization means that a mDL holder can release only select data elements to a verifying entity. This stands in contrast to sharing all data as individuals do now when they hand over a physical card,” the release explains.

For examples, officials say that when you’re using a mDL to prove your age, you can limit data release to only an image and the fact that you are older than 18.

“Our Driver License Division is committed to working with residents and stakeholders to implement a solution which provides the highest value to Utahns: one which is accepted anywhere, provides enhanced privacy, security and personal control,” says DPS Commissioner Jess L. Anderson. “Your privacy is of the utmost importance to us and the mDL gives you control over your data. You choose what information to share when your identification is requested.”

The pilot program stems from State Senator Lincoln Filmore’s Senate Bill 100, which passed during the 2019 legislative session. After passage, the DLD began studying the cost, process, and vendors necessary to implement mDL.

Results of the pilot program will be shared with the Utah Legislature, which will determine whether or not to implement mDL statewide. Utahns will still have the option to receive a physical card for the driver license or identification card.

For mDL, Utah DLD is working with GET Group North America and its technology partner Scytáles to provide GET Mobile ID, an ISO 18013-5-compliant application that puts an official driver license or ID Card on a citizen’s smartphone.

According to GET Mobile, the mDL pilot program will open to the public, with limited availability, this summer. For more information, click here.