Virtual conference to address cultural hurdles for women in business

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In the midst of a pandemic, a local company set to host its first in-person conference to address cultural hurdles for women in business is turning virtual due COVID-19 concerns.

For women in the workforce or those reentering it, Aspire Her will connect women with other women through a two-day virtual conference on Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13.

Founder/CEO Erin Weist said the conference – which features 48 speakers – will discuss how to be a leader, negotiate, become an entrepreneur and further develop a career.

"You can't really find anything else like Aspire Her in Utah," Weist said. "There are events for professional women and events for entrepreneurs but there's not really anything for women returning to the workforce after a break or pivoting their careers. Fortunately, we have resources for all three."









Working women often face common barriers, according to Brigham Young University’s Gender and Civic Engagement Lab, which include difficulty finding affordable childcare, unbalanced responsibilities at home, and difficulty being heard in the workplace.

“As I looked at the job market and what to do with my own life, I found so many talented women around me struggling to find a healthy work-life balance, advocate for themselves and find mentors,” Weist said.

According to the Utah Women and Leadership project, less than 10% of Utah’s top leadership positions are held by women; and female workers in Utah aren’t expected to see equal pay until the year 2106.

