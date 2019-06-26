Violent suspect in custody after chase, wrong-way crash in Riverton

RIVERTON (ABC4 News) – A wanted man is in custody after police chase ends in a crash Tuesday night.

The pursuit began around 9:30 p.m. and ended in a crash on Bangerter Highway near 13400 South in Riverton.

Police said U.S. Marshals were looking for Dustin Butterfield, 33, of Herriman on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and multiple parole violations.

After locating Butterfield, officers tried to pull him over, but police said Butterfield wouldn’t stop and a chase ensued.

Officers attempted to spike Butterfield’s tires, but they were unsuccessful. The suspect car continued northbound in southbound lanes on Bangerter Highway posing a threat to the public.

Police said a Herriman police officer who was monitoring the pursuit used his vehicle to pin the suspect’s car to the barrier—stopping Butterfield.

Butterfield was taken into custody without further incident.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Police said Butterfield will likely face additional charges after Tuesday’s chase.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: