SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One robbery suspect has been arrested after a victim reported that three men had robbed him in front of his home in early July.

On July 2, a man reported that he was robbed at gunpoint outside his home around 11 p.m. by three men who arrived in two cars.

The three men allegedly got out of the car and began to violently confront the man — pointing handguns at him. One of the men struck the victim’s face with a pistol, causing “a deep facial laceration,” arrest records state.

The victim told police he recognized one of the men as “Adrian.”

The two men allegedly stole a speaker system out of the victim’s trunk and fled in both cars. Before fleeing, one of the men fired one gunshot toward the victim, striking his car.

Video footage was recorded of the entire incident from in front of the victim’s address. Police were able to identify one of the cars belonging to a local gang member named “Sosa.”

On Friday evening, police were able to locate one of the robbery suspect’s cars — a white Ford Taurus belonging to “Sosa,” who was later identified as 34-year-old Adrian Hugar.

Police also found a firearm inside Hugar’s car.

The victim identified Hugar as one of the men who robbed him in a lineup.

Hugar was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery causing serious bodily injury and transaction of a dangerous weapon by a class 1 restricted person.