‘Violent fugitive’ wanted in Idaho arrested in Utah

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An Idaho fugitive was arrested in Provo Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were told 33-year-old Steven John Everett of Boise, Idaho may be in Utah County.

Everrett was wanted out of Idaho for a parole violation for dangerous drugs and aggravated strong-arm assault.

Information on the warrants said Everett has violent tendencies and is known to abuse drugs.

Detectives later spotted Everett sitting on the side of State Route 92 near the intersection of Cascade Springs Road.

Officers then turned around to talk to Everett, when he started quickly walking away.

Detectives ordered Everett to stop and were able to take him into custody.

A knife was found hidden in Everett’s waistband when he was arrested, a news release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers located Everett’s campsite about 200 yards from where he was arrested. An AR-15 rifle with a red dot scope and 30 rounds of ammunition were found inside a tent at the campsite. They later discovered an additional found 40 rounds of 5.66 ammunition, according to a news release.

“Everett also had an Idaho State Police patch and two police-style items used on duty belts by law enforcement officers. Detectives also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Everett’s tent,” UCSO added in the news release.

Boise police told officers Everett has made statements that he would not go back to prison and would “shoot it out” with police.

Police also said it is likely Everett and his girlfriend came to Utah for her to give birth, avoiding what they though would be a higher chance of him getting caught in Idaho had she given birth there.

Everett was booked into the Utah County Jail on new charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and possession of drug paraphernalia.