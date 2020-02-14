Vigil held for woman who died during alleged domestic dispute

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Dozens of people packed an alleyway to show their respects for a woman who police say was gunned down on Monday morning.

The vigil was held at 125 South 300 East, the same place where police say 34-year-old Natalie Thurber was killed.

Candlelight shined bright representing the light Thurber used to touch everyone she was surrounded by.

Friend Bianca Wirfs said, “It is overwhelming, it’s humbling at the same time.”

Humbling because of all the people who came and shared stories about their friend.

“She’d want people laughing. She would want people, all of her friends, hugging, talking eavesdropping, you know,” said Thurber’s friend Nicole Young.

Charging documents state Thurber was shot and killed.

Thursday night, we are learning more about where she died that tragic Monday morning.

“She passed right here in the bathroom. This is the bathroom,” said Wirfs.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown and his officers held candles at the vigil too.

“It took my breath away when they showed up for her when she needed them,” said Young. “They were there, they protected her the best they could and them coming tonight is, I have no words, it means so much.”

Cheif Brown gave hugs to the family and telling ABC4 News this very touching to see the community supporting such an honest and strong-willed woman.

“If you can’t take brutal honesty you didn’t want to ask Natalie for your opinion,” Wirfs added. “I think everyone needs someone like that in your life. You need someone to give it to you straight but who will love you in giving it to you straight.”

A message that rang true as folks talked about her and the need for awareness surrounding domestic violence.

An issue close to Wirfs heart who says she is a domestic violence survivor.

“It hurts and it is very, very scary, but there is a way,” she said. “There is help. There is resources out there for you.”

Young added, “And if somebody tells you. Help them the best you know-how.”

Natalie Thurber’s Family is asking anyone who can to donate to the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition who takes on average 43,000 crisis calls a year to get people out of domestic violence situations.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

