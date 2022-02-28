LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A vigil was held in support of Ukraine Monday morning at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi.

The group of nonprofits is seeking donations to help women and children in Ukraine.

Nonprofits Big Ocean Women and Worldwide Unified held the vigil from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. at the Garden Room, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address early Friday that 137 people, both servicemen and civilians, have been killed and hundreds more wounded.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called Russia’s attack “a brutal act of war,” and President Biden stated, “Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

Click here to donate to help the Ukrainian people.