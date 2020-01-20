Vigil planned for quadruple homicide victims in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News)— On Monday, a letter from surviving family members of those killed in a quadruple homicide in Grantsville, will be read at a vigil at Grantsville City Park at 7 p.m.

“I hope that the candlelight vigil will be comforting to the community. There are so many people grieving not just the family, but the entire community,” said Patty Deakin-Daley.

Police confirmed Monday that the woman and three children shot and killed, and the fifth surviving male victim are all related to the suspect.

Police said the suspect is being held in the Salt Lake Juvenile Detention Facility and faces four counts of aggravated murder.

Over the last three days, the Grantsville community has raised nearly $70,000 to support the victims.

“This community are my family, and when a member of my family is hurting or there is something I can do, I just can’t sit still,” Deakin-Daley said.

