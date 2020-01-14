Vietnamese American Community of Utah rings in Year of the Rat

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – For most of us, the New Year was nearly two weeks ago. But for the Vietnamese community, their New Year’s celebration is taking place this weekend.

The date of Vietnamese New Year follows the Lunar calendar, which calculates both the motions of Earth around the Sun and the Moon around the Earth. This year, the holiday lands on January 25th to ring in the Year of the Rat.

Common traditions for Vietnamese New Year include preparing special food such as bánh chưng (rice cake with mung beans and pork). The holiday is typically celebrated with lì xì, a red envelope that adults give to children with money inside as well as múa lân, a lion dance to ward off evil spirits entering the new year.

Locally, the Vietnamese American Community of Utah hosts an annual celebration open to the public. Committee member Thao Huynh, Miss Vietnam Utah 2020 Head Director Michelle, and Miss Vietnam Utah 2018 Christine Hoang joined Rick Aaron on ABC4 News at 4:00 p.m. to talk about their event, culture, traditions, food, and clothing.

The festival will take place Saturday, January 18 starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City. It will be followed by the Miss Vietnam Utah 2020 pageant, which starts at 12:30 p.m.