Video: Woman rescues deer wrapped in wire at cemetery in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman who walks the cemetery for exercise nearly everyday shared her experience after running into an injured doe who had become entangled in a wire.

Sarah Casper said she was at the Evergreen Cemetery when she found the deer who had jumped into a wire planter on a grave and got instantly tangled.

“Her baby ran as I tried to approach her,” said Casper. “It took over 10 minutes and a few attempts to get her to trust me.”

Casper said as soon as that last area of wire she could not lift over her was cut, the deer was finally set free and ran to meet up with her baby.

“Best feeling to have saved 2 animals that day,” said casper.

You can see the recording (courtesy @divorceisntthe_end ) of the deer’s rescue below: