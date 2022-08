MILL FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has provided video footage of water and debris running high in Spanish Fork Canyon.

UCSO says the footage was captured in Mill Fork at mile marker 196 on US Hwy 6.

The water and debris is reportedly flowing through the Coal Hollow burn scar from 2018, as well as through Dairy Fork, just west of the above location.

See video footage below (courtesy of UCSO):