Video visits now available for Utah State Prison inmates

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Inmates at the Utah State Prison in Draper now have access to video visiting after months of visitor restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Utah Department of Corrections (UDC) says that while it is still working on techincal issues within maximum security, they remain hopeful that, in the coming weeks, video visits will be available there as well.

Before scheduling your visit, you will need to have taken steps to renew your visiting application and have sent a photo ID. For more information, visit UDC’s website.

These visits can be cancelled due to technical issues such as power outages or the internet being unavailable, and will not be made up.

UDC says video visiting will likely launch at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in the coming weeks.

In late January, Executive Director of the UDC Brian Nielson told inmates through a newsletter that they hoped video visiting would be available soon.

In that same newsletter, inmates were informed that they are part of phase two of Utah’s vaccine rollout. About 80 incarcerated individuals at the Utah State Prison were given the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those individuals, according to UDC, are all over the age of 70 and were personally screened by the clinical services team.

“The initial rollout of the vaccine begins at USP as the most high-risk and medically compromised individuals are housed there due to proximity to USP’s infirmary and local hospitals,” UDC says.

The Utah Department of Health recently stated they believe Utah inmates could get the vaccine as early as March.