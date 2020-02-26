VIDEO: Trooper successfully stops wrong-way DUI driver on I-80

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a wrong-way driver before the person seriously injured himself or someone else.

On February 16, at 10:49 p.m., dispatch was notified about a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Interstate 80.

The highway patrol says the trooper started a slow down as he came into the general area of where the vehicle was suspected to be. As he was getting the traffic in the area slowed down, he noticed the vehicle crest a small hill and a curve ahead.

The vehicle was traveling at slower speeds but was not stopping. The trooper moved to the right shoulder and then turned into the rear of the vehicle to stop the vehicle from continuing the wrong way. Minor damage was caused to both vehicles.

The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

