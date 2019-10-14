VIDEO: Teen seen smashing through vinyl fence in Wood Cross possibly part of viral game

WOODS CROSS, UTAH (ABC4News) – Security cameras captured a teen vandalizing a fence in Woods Cross and both the homeowners and police are trying to figure out who it is.

The Woods Cross police department told homeowner Craig Flanigan the destructive act is part of a viral game high school kids are playing.

Flanigan has maintained his sense of humor over the incident in a post on Facebook he states, “The one picture that gets me is the sign on the gate that says “smile your on camera” less then 3 feet way from the hole in the fence.”

Well we had a fun night. Please share this with everyone. We had some unexpected guest over night and they decided to… Posted by Craig Flanigan on Sunday, October 13, 2019 Original vandalism post on Facebook



