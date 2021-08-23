VIDEO: SAR teams rescue man, ‘lucky to be alive,’ after falling 30 feet at Bridal Veil Falls

BRIDAL VEIL FALLS, Utah (ABC4) – An Idaho man is lucky to be alive after falling 30 feet in Provo Canyon Sunday. A helicopter and rescue crews were called in to bring four “ill-equipped young people” off of Bridal Veil Falls.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the 19-year-old man who fell sustained “relatively minor injuries and will recover.” Still, authorities say the unidentified man is lucky to be alive. In an early Monday morning post, the Sheriff’s Office shared these photos which show “the degree of danger” of Bridal Veil Falls.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, 13 members of their search and rescue team were on the mountain during the rescue. The Utah Department of Public Safety deployed its helicopter and the North Fork Fire Department provided medical assistance.

The Sheriff’s Office shared the below video of the DPS helicopter airlifting one of the hikers off of the mountain.

Earlier this year, a man died while climbing at Bridal Veil Falls with his fiance’s young son. When the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team reported finding 40-year-old Adrian Vanderklis of Roosevelt on a “very steep, near-vertical, slope about 1/3 of a mile west of Bridal Veil Falls at an elevation of about 5,800 feet.” Deputies say a team of SAR volunteers made their way to the victim and determined Vanderklis likely fell and did not survive his injuries. The 9-year-old bot was not injured and came down from the mountain on his own.

Just weeks ago, the UCSO’s SAR team was called to rescue a 35-year-old woman who fell 40 feet while rappelling at Battle Creek Falls. Authorities say she suffered head and leg lacerations. Crews were able to lift her out of the area and transport her via Life Flight to a nearby hospital, where she was initially reported as being in serious condition.