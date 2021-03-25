Video prompts reminder to avoid leaving valuables in your car

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Kaysville Police are reminding the community to avoid leaving valuables where others can see them in your car after a man was captured burglarizing a vehicle.

In a video shared by Kaysville Police, seen above, a man can be seen breaking the window of a vehicle and taking a purse.

“He went on to break 4-5 more car windows,” police say.

Kaysville Police say that if you do have valuables in your vehicle, you should place them in your trunk where they cannot be seen, in addition to keeping your vehicle locked.

Authorities report that they’ve seen an increase of vehicle burglaries at gyms across Davis County.

No additional information was immediately available.